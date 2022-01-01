Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

GPRE opened at $34.76 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

