Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

