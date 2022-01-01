Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 544 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

BMO opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

