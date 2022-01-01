Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Sells 27,699 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15.

Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04.

CM stock opened at C$147.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.72. The stock has a market cap of C$66.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.