Crown Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,333,333 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 1,333,333 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,999,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.37.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

