Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $7,798,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BROS. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

