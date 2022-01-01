State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,495 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

