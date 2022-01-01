State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,507 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,198 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

