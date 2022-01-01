State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

