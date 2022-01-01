Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

