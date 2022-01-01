State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 261,821 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

