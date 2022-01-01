iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Cut by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 8.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

