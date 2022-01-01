Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

