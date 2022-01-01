Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.