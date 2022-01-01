$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $275.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.14 and its 200-day moving average is $229.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $178.03 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

