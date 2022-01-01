$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $102.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.01 million and the highest is $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.85 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

