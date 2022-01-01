$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $8,559,028. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

