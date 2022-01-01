New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.76. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 9,996 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

