Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Gap Down to $29.55

Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.55, but opened at $28.78. Telesat shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 517 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.92.

About Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

