Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $21.78. Veritone shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 1,305 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Veritone alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $739.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.