Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.03. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4,448 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.