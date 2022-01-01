Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.65. Affimed shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,138 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $542.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
