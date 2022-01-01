Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.65. Affimed shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $542.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

