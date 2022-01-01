Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $75.08

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.08, but opened at $77.00. Confluent shares last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 8,167 shares.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $650,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,333,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

