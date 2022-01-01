Head-To-Head Survey: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 3.13% 5.74% 2.75% Square 3.21% 14.15% 3.10%

Materialise has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Materialise and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $209.16 million 6.18 -$8.14 million $0.11 217.00 Square $9.50 billion 7.84 $213.10 million $1.07 150.95

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Materialise and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 0 4 0 3.00 Square 1 9 26 0 2.69

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Square has a consensus price target of $297.74, indicating a potential upside of 84.34%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Materialise.

Summary

Square beats Materialise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

