Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Critical Review

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.38 $21.33 billion $51.12 65.23 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 2.21 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $4,202.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

