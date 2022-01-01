$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will announce $316.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE:EVA opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $73.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -460.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.