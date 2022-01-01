Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

