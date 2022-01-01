$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $53.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $303.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.69 million to $311.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $551.03 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 456,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

