Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a sell rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $831.00.

Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

