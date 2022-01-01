Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $268.00 to $271.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.30.

STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $251.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

