Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

