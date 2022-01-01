Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

