China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.79. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

