China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.79. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,285 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
