Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.19

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,996,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

