Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 1788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.