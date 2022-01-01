$27.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Conifer posted sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $115.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conifer by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.