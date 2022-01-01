Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Biloxi Marsh Lands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.36 -$35.45 million $0.16 143.69 Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 288.65 -$990,000.00 ($0.33) -3.48

Biloxi Marsh Lands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and Biloxi Marsh Lands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.19%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Biloxi Marsh Lands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81% Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also act as a co-investor.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.