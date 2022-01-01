Financial Survey: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) versus Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -450.66% Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DXI Capital and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Risk & Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.09 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.55 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.22

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

