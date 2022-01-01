GlobalFoundries’ (GFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.77.

GFS stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

