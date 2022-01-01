Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXAI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

EXAI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile

