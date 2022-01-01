Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CRIS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Curis has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $436.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.