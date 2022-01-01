$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

