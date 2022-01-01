Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFLT. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Confluent stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.