Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $899.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

