Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

