Argus Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $490.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Argus from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $436.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.81. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.