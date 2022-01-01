Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Comparison

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get EverQuote alerts:

57.0% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EverQuote and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 Meta Platforms 0 6 32 2 2.90

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $399.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67% Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Meta Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 1.34 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -30.71 Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 10.88 $29.15 billion $14.01 24.01

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats EverQuote on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.