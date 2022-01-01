BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $24.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.