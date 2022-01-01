NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.