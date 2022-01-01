Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $676.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $686.96 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

FTCH stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

